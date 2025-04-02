Mother of 2026 four-star WR Travis Johnson speaks on 'awesome' visit to U-M

John Marshall grad Dennis Parker Jr. began his college career at NC State, but is now in the transfer portal.
John Marshall guard Troy Henderson was committed to Fordham before a coaching change. Now he's Tennessee bound.
Trinity Episcopal 4-Star WR Davion Brown wanted to get an up-close look at Georgia, which he did on March 22 in Athens.
L.C. Bird 2027 EDGE talent Chris Whitehead sets some upcoming visits to Power 4 programs as his recruitment heats up.
Spotlight 39 is an exposure platform and they recently held a prospect camp. We present the top defensive performers
