In addition to being a fan of HSFB, I have been a contributor to VirginiaPreps since 2001, covering the football scene since 2013 as a staff writer. Co-author of Springer Spirit 2.
If you are a fan of the Matoaca Warriors you might have something to cheer for by seasons end. The Matoaca Warriors are a team full of experience and talent with 17 starters back from a team that went 6-4 last season. 2023 will be year two of the Coach Stoots era and now playing in Region 5C, the road to victory in the playoffs is not as tough as say a top heavy Region 4B.
Douglas Freeman, LC Bird and Louisa... teams who were thought to be favorites to win the region are subject to transfers and in some cases injury. Could Matoaca be poised to go from sleeper to favorite?
They weigh in at #7 in our Richmond Region Preseason Top 10.
