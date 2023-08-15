The Skyhawks gave their fans a lot to cheer for in 2022 and with Highland Springs moving up to Class 6 the Skyhawks were the early favorite to win the region through much of the offseason. Now as the season nears there are questions surrounding the Skyhawks who have sustained injuries as well as losing players to other schools.

Are the Skyhawks still the favorite or has Douglas Freeman and Matoaca closed the gap?