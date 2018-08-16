Lake Taylor-Woodside Scrimmage Report with Coach Interviews
On the way back from Richmond on Thursday, August 9th, VirginiaPreps.com stopped in Norfolk to take in an annual preseason scrimmage between the host Lake Taylor Titans - two-time State Champions (...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news