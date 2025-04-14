High-three-star EDGE Joshua Pittman commits to Virginia Tech, feels 'home'

Virginia Tech is keeping one of the state's top talents home, as class of 2026 high-three-star EDGE/outside linebacker Joshua Pittman committed to the Hokies on Monday. The King's Fork High School (Suffolk, Virginia) standout ranks as the No. 13 prospect in the state of Virginia and as the No. 54 edge defender in the 2026 cycle. Pittman has been a frequent visitor to Blacksburg, and he was most recently at Virginia Tech on March 29. He plans to play his college football for head coach Brent Pry, newly-hired defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes, outside linebackers coach Shawn Quinn, inside linebackers coach Xavier Adibi, edges coach Jireh Wilson, assistant head coach/offensive recruiting coordinator/wide receivers coach Fontel Mines (who played a big role in Pittman's recruitment) and the rest of the staff. "I chose Virginia Tech because it felt like home." Pittman said. "Ever since they first started recruiting me, they always made me feel like a priority at all times — never a dull moment in Blacksburg!"

Pittman has built strong bonds with Pry and the rest of the Virginia Tech coaches. He feels like he is truly wanted by the staff and that he is a good fit in the defense. "My relationship with Coach Pry is very genuine, and (same with) all the other coaches as well," Pittman said. "I know they want the best for me, and I wanna give my all to them!" On Pittman's visit last month, he was able to meet Siefkes for the first time in person and was educated about the defensive scheme and how he would fit in the system. Siefkes was hired by the Hokies on Jan. 27 after spending the previous two seasons in the NFL as linebackers coach for the Arizona Cardinals. "We got the chance to meet the new defensive coordinator (Siefkes) and I learned how I will be used in the new scheme as an outside linebacker/edge type guy," Pittman said about his most recent visit. "Also, I got to watch practice and see how they run things at practice!" Pittman will return to Blacksburg for his official visit to Virginia Tech during the weekend of May 30 through June 1, which he is looking forward to. He does not have any other trips scheduled, as he is locked in with the Hokies.