Henrico Names New Head Basketball Coach
To find who would follow in the footsteps of Vance Harmon as their next Head Boys Basketball Coach, the Henrico Warriors turned to someone with experience at the collegiate ranks.
Nick Leonardelli was announced as the new Head Basketball Coach of the Warriors by Rob Welch, Henrico's Director of Student Activities, on Thursday.
"Nick went ahead and did his research and already knew a lot about Henrico," Welch told VirginiaPreps.com. "We were fortunate enough to interview him. The timing worked out, having a history position worked out, and it looks like a really good opportunity for our program.”
