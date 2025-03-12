Class 5 State Hoops Finals Preview - Green Run vs. Albemarle

Churchland forward and Virginia Tech signee Sincere Jones headlines the All-Region 4A Hoops Teams for 2024-25.
Our review of the top prospects from the Virginia State Champions continues with the Class 3 Liberty Christian Academy
Watch a Replay of the March 8, 2025 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk, focused fully on the VHSL State Hoops Tourney.
Patriot LB Mathieu Kanu will be making a return visit to Happy Valley and Penn State, one of his many suitors.
Stone Bridge 2026 DB Chase Geter is being made a key priority by NC State in the ACC.
