Hometown Sports Productions presents the latest episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young at the PLEX from August 26, 2023.

Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young go through the scores across Hampton Roads and beyond from Thursday, August 24, 2023 and Friday, August 25, 2023 as well as interviews with Green Run Head Football Coach Brandon Williams, Varina Head Football Coach Marcus Lewis, Liberty Christian Head Football Coach Frank Rocco and Tennessee commit Peyton Lewis of Salem.

Additionally, the fellas react to Matt's season-opening installment of Hat's Hits, which comes every Friday night after games with quick-hitter takeaways from around Virginia on the gridiron.

College Football is also back with Ed's favorite team, Notre Dame, taking on Navy in Ireland, prompting a guarantee.





*** Special Thanks to Dan Trevino for cover photo ***