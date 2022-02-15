Grassfield Hires Joe Jones as New Head Football Coach

Joe Jones knows the Southeastern District pretty well. As a linebacker at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, he was a two-time All-Southeastern District performer and graduated in 2006 with the most tackles in Tigers history with 214. That mark would later be broken by his younger brother, Perry, who coaches at Glen Allen High.

Jones cut his teeth coaching for his alma mater, serving as defensive coordinator before becoming Head Football Coach at Lakeland High in Suffolk.

After three seasons coaching the Cavaliers, he's returning to Chesapeake, accepting the job as Head Football Coach of the Grassfield Grizzlies.

It was somewhat of a bittersweet decision for Jones.

"We were building something from the ground up at Lakeland with the emphasis on grades, discipline and fundamentals. Most of the kids we had there started as freshmen and really were starting to come into their own. We were expecting big things from them going into the year," admitted Jones, who played College Football at Virginia State University and earned All-CIAA honors as a true freshman.

"But I've always thought Grassfield has been a place with untapped potential. It’s the biggest school in Chesapeake and they’ve had great athletes over the years and had some success. Now I think it’s just time to change it up a little bit, try to put my stamp on it and get them to the next level."

During the calendar year of 2021, the Grizzlies saw three former stars reach new heights on the professional level or even world stage. Grant Holloway, a decorated receiver for the Grizzlies, earned a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 110-meter hurdles. Patrick Jones, a fierce pass rusher who earned All-ACC accolades at Pittsburgh, was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Former Grassfield QB Justice Bigbie was chosen by the Detroit Tigers in the 19th round of the MLB Draft.

When Jones joined Oscar Smith's coaching staff under Rich Morgan, that type of talent was noticed right away during some memorable playoff battles, two of which were games decided by seven points or less. It stayed in the back of his mind and he knew that if the job ever came open it would be one to possibly explore.

"Over the years, you always had to keep your eye on Grassfield because you know they are a disciplined team and well-coached team, plus they have always had dynamic athletes at different spots," acknowledged Jones.

"For one, getting back to Chesapeake for me is just home. Also, having the opportunity to be only the second coach in school history was an exciting challenge I wanted to take on at this point in my career."

Jones follows Martin Asprey, the only Head Coach previously in Grassfield history. Asprey went 89-72 in 15 years with ten playoff appearances. The Grizzlies last finished with a winning record in 2016 when they went 9-3 overall.

At Lakeland, Jones was able to help the Cavaliers snap a 17-game losing skid that extended back to before his arrival in 2018 with a 20-0 shutout of Southampton. Though the 2-7 overall record was not what he wanted, they did average 32.3 points per game - marking the most ever in school history, surpassing the 32 PPG from both 2011 and 1995.

His vision for the program at Grassfield is not only to score points, but get stops, victories and have a tight-knit community rally behind the football team.

"There’s always something to be done, whether it’s on the field with the X’s and O’s, the kids individually with their mental and physical spiritual development, and academically. I'm dedicating myself to that process to bring the kids along and not only have them interested in football, but really invested in football as well as their own development, growth and maturity," Jones noted.

"Moving forward, from the people I've talked to like the AD, Principal, some of the teachers and other sports coaches that I've met, they are excited. They see the potential walking the halls, so now we've just got to bring the life on the field."



