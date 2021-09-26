Glen Allen Tops Rival Hermitage In OT!

Before the season began Glen Allen was thought to be a playoff contender but the season up until Friday night had not stuck to that narrative. A loss to Matoaca in the season opener was followed up by a dominating shutout loss to Varina. In hindsight both losses came to teams who are a combined 7-0. Then the Jags had to enter Covid protocol and on Friday night they were playing their first game in two weeks. Anything but the start they had hoped for and on Friday night the Jags were facing their rival who was coming off their first loss of the season. For four quarters these two teams slugged it out behind strong defensive efforts, offensive struggles and more yellow than pollen season. The flags flew often in this one and neither team could sustain any momentum on offense, instead relying on big plays or trickery. Four quarters however were not enough for these rivals as they would go to overtime for the first time in the history of the series. The Jags got in with a Patrick Carey run and it was going to come down to the Jags defense making the play or the Hermitage offense finally executing. Glen Allen made the plays on defense to preserve the win and hand he Panthers their second straight loss.

1st Half Summary

Hermitage accounted for just 110 yards of offense in the first half with 98 of those yards coming on their last two possessions of the half. Those last two possessions were turnover on downs whereas the first two possessions ended in punts. The Panthers had just 6 first downs in the first half, 4 of which came on their final possession. It was not he ideal start for the Panthers. They continuously shot themselves in the foot with 7 total penalties in the first half alone. Speaking of feet... an odd set of events took place in the first half when the Panthers went for it on fourth down. First vantage point showed the Panthers short and the Jags even signaled as much. The refs brought out the chains but there appeared to be a kink in the chain so they did it again and by my vantage point it was short as you could see a shadow between the marker and the ball. Then the refs went to move the ball and the chains for another measurement and a refs foot hit the ball and the Panthers had the first down after all. Odd moment of the game for sure. Early on the the Panthers rotated KaRon and Jaylen Burton in at QB but before long it was all Jaylen Burton. As the Panthers struggled on offense their defense played hard and that defensive effort was highlighted by a Justin Savage sack. The biggest play of the Panthers in the first half came when Jhakari Bolden returned a Glen Allen punt to the house for a touchdown with tremendous speed and determination... not to mention moves. The touchdown, however, was called back due to a penalty. Glen Allen's first half highlights were confined to their first possession of the game. The Jags marched down the field behind two Will Noel runs of 53 & 10 yards each! Those runs coupled with a 16-yard pass to Dom Staples made it possible for the Jaguars to get their first touchdown of the night when Jordan Brown punched it in from four yards out.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb3JkYW4gQnJvd24gd2l0aCB0aGUgNC15YXJkIFREIHJ1biBsYXN0 IG5pZ2h0IHRvIGdpdmUgdGhlIEphZ3MgdGhlaXIgZmlyc3QgbGVhZCBvZiB0 aGUgbmlnaHQgb24gdGhlaXIgMXN0IHBvc3Nlc3Npb24gb2YgdGhlIGdhbWUu ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVmlyZ2lu aWFQcmVwcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Zp cmdpbmlhUHJlcHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Ynlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZh bHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ2xlbmFsbGVuZmI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGdsZW5hbGxlbmZiPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvcmRhbmdvbGQyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ASm9yZGFuZ29sZDI0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v bkE2eTI4TXYycCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25BNnkyOE12MnA8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE0NDE4MzcxNDgyNTcz NjE5MjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Jaguars offense struggled against the Panther defense the rest of the first half. Two punts followed and the Jags had the ball driving as timed expired in the first half. As time did expire, the Panther defense came through with Sincere Baylor breaking up a Jaguar pass in the red zone.

2nd Half Summary

The second half played out much in the same manner that the first half did aside from a Panther touchdown. The Jaguars had the ball first in the second half but they would continue to be denied a second trip to the end zone. In fact on two of the Jags possessions Glen Allen had negative yards each possession ended with a punt. On offense another big play was brought back due to holding. On defense, however, the Jaguars continued to excel as Christian Hancock came away with the only turnover of the game when he recovered a Panther fumble. Hermitage on the other hand was having a better half despite another flurry of penalties, 7 as I counted. After fumbling away their first possession of the second half the Panthers fooled the Jaguars faked the punt and instead made up 68 yards down to the Jags 6-yard line. Moments later Jeremiah Coney was punching it in and without the PAT we had a tie game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KZXJlbWlhaCBDb25leSYjMzk7cyBURCBsYXN0IG5pZ2h0IGFzIEhl cm1pdGFnZSB0aWVkIHRoZSBnYW1lIGluIHRoZSB0aGlyZCBxdWFydGVyLiAg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Zpcmdpbmlh UHJlcHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNWaXJn aW5pYVByZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J5 cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25lczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZiSGVybT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ARmJIZXJtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0plcmVtaWFoQ29uZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEplcmVt aWFoQ29uZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9uTWhzYUNRZVVm Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbk1oc2FDUWVVZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBE YW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MTgzNjQ2ODA1NDI4NjM0NT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

While the offense was better, the defense continued to be the story of the game with two sacks, one of which Andrew Lee can take credit for. Sincere Baylor continued to menace the passing game with another pass breakup.

Overtime

With defense and penalties at the forefront of this rivalry game it became clear neither team would settle this in regulation. Glen Allen got a crack at the end zone first and it did not take long. On third down the Jags Patrick Carey kept his feet moving as did his teammates helping push him to the end zone! Unlike their touchdown at the beginning of the game, the PAT would be good and Glen Allen had a 13-6 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HYW1lIHdpbm5pbmcgVEQgbGFzdCBuaWdodCBpbiBvdmVydGltZSBm b3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nbGVuYWxsZW5mYj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ2xlbmFsbGVuZmI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9WaXJnaW5pYVByZXBzP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVmlyZ2luaWFQcmVw czwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J5cm9uc2pvbmVz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vSmlVSVpnY0pXbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ppVUlaZ2NK V248L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE0NDE4 MzU3NzQzODc3NjUyNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDI1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Now the pressure was on Hermitage, just as much as it was on the Glen Allen defense. The Glen Allen defense however rose to the occasion keeping the Panthers out of the end zone not once, twice or even three times. The Panthers just could not find an open lane to run, not to the left, right or even middle. On fourth down the Panthers Burton went to the right but the defense rushed to that side just as quickly as the offense and the Panthers were denied. Glen Allen took their first win of the season while handing rival Hermitage their second straight loss.

Scoring Summary - Glen Allen 13, Hermitage 6 - OT Time Play Score 6:33(1Q) 4-yard QB keeper for Jordan Brown. PAT blocked. Glen Allen 6-6 4:13(3Q) 1-yard run from Jeremiah Coney. PAT no good. Tied 6-6 Overtime Patrick Carey TD run. PAT good. Glen Allen 13-6

Players of the Game

On defense the trio of Zachary Chambers, Caleb Hughes and Sean McElwain were regularly making plays on defense with multiple tackles on the Panthers. McElwain also came up big on offense with the offense struggling he caught a handful of passes to keep drives alive. Perhaps no one was bigger on offense than Will Noel who unofficially I have with 7 carries and over 70 yards rushing including a big run of 53 yards that put the Jags in position for the first score of the night.

Post-Game Nuggets