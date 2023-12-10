"I told them at halftime, we were right where we wanted to be. It's 6-nothing. We were down one touchdown. You've got to go out for two more quarters and give it all you've got."

"I told our guys we were going to win this game by special teams and defense," Galax Coach Shane Allen said. "You're not going to win games at this level against good competition in blowouts.

Galax set up both safeties with fortuitous bounces on punts. The defense held the Trojans without a first down after halftime. With its own offense stifled by a stiff Essex defense, the Maroon Tide got a big punt return from Damian Heath to set up the final possession where every yard, every foot, was critical.

Galax (11-4) won the game without scoring a touchdown. The Maroon Tide defense registered two second-half safeties after allowing Essex to drive for a TD and a 6-0 lead on the game's opening possession.

The score was identical to Galax's 7-6 victory over Riverheads in the 2015 State Final, but this game was different. Much different.

Galax's Yandel Vera lined a 42-yard kick that bounced off the crossbar and plopped over, giving the Maroon Tide a 7-6 victory over Essex and the second VHSL State Football Championship in school history.

If the Maroon Tide had only reached the 25 1/2, there would have been a different State Champion.

Trailing by two points, Galax made its deepest penetration of the entire game ... to the Essex 25-yard line.

The VHSL Class 1 football championship between Galax and undefeated Essex came down to a last-ditch, 42-yard field goal attempt by a bespectacled 14-year-old freshman.

No, don't. Not even Norman Rockwell could dream up a scenario to depict the slice of small-town life that unfolded Saturday at Salem Stadium.

Staring at a 6-4 deficit with 2 minutes, 31 seconds to play, Galax's defense -- with the help of two devastating false-start penalties against Essex -- forced a punt that Heath returned 14 yards to the Trojans' 42.

Senior running back Tedruhn Tucker, who picked up 117 hard-earned yards on 33 attempts, advanced the ball 11 yards on three carries, then sophomore quarterback Tommy Jones hit Heath for a 5-yard gain on first down.

After an incomplete pass, a 1-yard gain by Tucker put the ball on the 25 on fourth down. As the clock ticked down inside the final 30 seconds, Galax neither called timeout nor huddled. The clock showed 20 seconds, then 15.

If the idea had not yet dawned on anyone inside the historic Salem facility, it hit home when the clock stopped on a timeout at 12 seconds. Galax was going to attempt a long field goal to win the game.

And the Maroon Tide were going to rely on a ninth-grader who had attempted just two field goals the entire season.

Vera's short field goal in the Region 1C Final gave Galax a 17-14 victory over George Wythe, but this was a true win-or-lose moment with the ultimate prize at stake.

Austin Ashworth delivered a true snap. Ayden White placed it on the turf. Vera kicked a line drive that had takeoff speed but very little elevation. It was long enough, but was it going to be high enough?

The answer will live in the VHSL Record Book for eternity. Vera's kick hit the crossbar, dropped safely over and came to rest directly on the end line as the Galax sideline celebrated wildly and Essex players dropped to the turf in shock.

And Vera?

"I didn't see it," the Galax freshman said. "I just kicked it. I was looking down and everybody just started ... I didn't think it would come down to me. I just became varsity kicker. I just feel good right now. I don't know what to say."

Allen said he sent Vera out to attempt a winning kick that might have been outside the freshman's range.

"His range is about 40, but I said we were going to go for it," Allen said. "I was hoping to snap down and get us a penalty and move us closer, but it 'boinked' and went over top. Luck was on our side. You've got to be lucky to win sometimes."

If Galax's ultimate margin of victory was inches, Essex (14-1) came just as close to a two-touchdown lead at halftime.

Quarterback Zay Bundy capped a 12-play, 62-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run on the Trojans' opening series, and an Essex defense that pitched five shutouts in 2023 limited the Maroon Tide to just 77 total yards and 19 plays in the first half.

Essex mounted drive from midfield just before halftime, but the Trojans wasted time between plays and barely had enough time to run a final play from the 16-yard line following a false start penalty.

Bundy, who led Essex in rushing with 74 yards on 16 carries, nearly made up for the miscues, rolling left out of the pocket and streaking toward the end zone. At the Galax 1-yard line, he met Tucker, who drove the Essex quarterback out of bounds just shy of the goal line.

"I was just doing my job on defense," Tucker said. "Coach gave me a good assignment. I did my play and made the tackle."

Essex Coach Todd Jones, who also was looking to bring a second Championship back to Tappahannock, knew how close the Trojans came to a second perfect season during his tenure. A two-touchdown lead might have been insurmountable.

"I thought he hit the pylon, but they said he didn't get in," Jones said. "That's the way it goes."

What else nearly hit a pylon? A third-quarter punt by Galax that went out of bounds at what, the Essex two-inch line?

Jones struggled at quarterback most of the night for Galax, but his 42-yard punt that bounced out of bounds inside the Essex 1 led to the Maroon Tide's first points. On third down from the 3, Avari Walker bobbled a direct snap and fell on the ball in the end zone for a safety, allowing Galax to cut the lead to 6-2 with 2:32 left in the third quarter.

Five plays later, Galax's defense struck again.

This time, Jones kicked a 43-yard punt and Essex's Bryan Roane slipped after fielding the ball at the 5. Bundy tried to pass on second down, but he was tackled in the end zone by Tucker for another safety as the scoreboard read Essex 6, Galax 4.

"All credit goes to the team," Tucker said. "Everybody was where they were supposed to be, and I was able to make a play."

Tucker finished the season with a whopping 404 carries for 2,359 yards, but Essex's defense made Galax punt four times in the second half and got the ball back with 4:41 seconds left at its 25 while nursing the 6-4 lead.

The Trojans came close to icing the game. Then they jumped the gun.

Essex had third-and-1 at its 34 before a false start penalty moved the ball back 5 yards.

Walker, who gained 69 yards on 19 rushes, picked up 5 yards, setting up a fourth-and-1 at the 34. Essex sent the offense back on the field, but the Trojans again had a false start penalty, forcing a punt that led to the winning field goal.

Jones said Essex wasn't necessarily committed to running a fourth-down play in its own territory with a 2 1/2 minutes still remaining in the game.

"We had a few little things that we thought we may try, just to see what they were going to do," he said.

Allen said Galax struggled in recent playoff games with defensive penalties in similar situations.

"Last week we had a lot of problems with guys jumping offsides, defensive encroachment penalties," Allen said. "We really worked on that. Our guys did a great job not falling for it there making them get a penalty."

Galax matched the 2015 team by finishing with an 11-4 won-lost record. The Maroon Tide easily played the toughest non-district schedule of any Class 1 team in the state, losing games to Glenvar, Graham and eventual Class 2 champion Radford.

Those defeats on the field paled in comparison to personal loss. Allen and assistant coach Jason Kohl dealt with the death of their fathers during the football season.

"It's been emotional," Allen said. "I lost my dad. Coach Cole lost his dad too. It's been a tough season. Starting out 1 and 3, it's a mentally and physically a draining season. That's why our kids work as hard as they do is to have an opportunity like this."



