Four-star safety Kendall Daniels Jr. commits to South Carolina
South Carolina received a commitment from class of 2025 four-star safety Kendall Daniels Jr. on Friday.
Daniels, out of Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia, is the third four-star pledge for the Gamecocks in the 2025 cycle, joining defensive end Anthony Addison and Jaquavious Dodd. This also gives South Carolina 19 total commitments in the class thus far.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Daniels choose South Carolina over fellow finalists Virginia Tech and Clemson.
Clemson made things interesting when it offered Daniels on May 30. Daniels then took an official visit to Virginia Tech during the weekend of June 7 before taking his official visit with South Carolina during the weekend of June 21.
Ultimately, his relationships with head coach Shane Beamer, defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Clayton White, defensive backs coach Torrian Gray and the rest of the Gamecocks' staff won out.
Daniels ranks as the No. 8 player in the state of Virginia and No. 31 safety in the 2025 class.
In addition to three schools already mentioned, Daniels had scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami (FL.), Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, West Virginia and others.
At 6-foot-3, Daniels has great size and length in the secondary to make plays on the ball, with the ability to make big hits.
As a junior in 2023, Daniels helped Maury to a perfect 15-0 and record and a Virginia Class 5 state championship. He earned first-team all-district, first-team all-region and first-team all-state honors last season.
Under Beamer, South Carolina continues to focus on the DMV area. Daniels joins three-star defensive end Caleb Williams as the second Virginia product to pledge to the Gamecocks' 2025 class.