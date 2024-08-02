South Carolina received a commitment from class of 2025 four-star safety Kendall Daniels Jr. on Friday.

Daniels, out of Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia, is the third four-star pledge for the Gamecocks in the 2025 cycle, joining defensive end Anthony Addison and Jaquavious Dodd. This also gives South Carolina 19 total commitments in the class thus far.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Daniels choose South Carolina over fellow finalists Virginia Tech and Clemson.

Clemson made things interesting when it offered Daniels on May 30. Daniels then took an official visit to Virginia Tech during the weekend of June 7 before taking his official visit with South Carolina during the weekend of June 21.

Ultimately, his relationships with head coach Shane Beamer, defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Clayton White, defensive backs coach Torrian Gray and the rest of the Gamecocks' staff won out.