On Episode 15 of On the Hash with Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield provides quick thoughts on the State Championship games, where the likes of Freedom of Woodbridge, Maury, Phoebus, Liberty Christian and Radford completed undefeated seasons, plus Galax captured the crown in Class 1 after a 6-4 regular season.

Joining us on the show is Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain after his team's state title win over Stone Bridge 45-34 at UVA to discuss his team's unbeaten run.

Also on the program is Freedom-Woodbridge Head Football Coach Darryl Overton, discussing his team winning back-to-back state titles by holding off Highland Springs 42-34.





