On Episode 9 of On the Hash with Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield goes through the latest Power Ratings before the final week of the regular season.

We go through some playback interviews with Phoebus Coach Jeremy Blunt following their big win over Warwick as well as standouts Davion Roberts and Maryland commit Anthony Reddick, plus Green Run standouts K'Saan Farrar and Keylen 'Brodie' Adams after defeating Tallwood.

Gary Hess, the longtime Voice of High School Football in the Richmond area, joins the show to discuss the teams in the '804' area code as many will square off against teams from the '757' in the regional playoffs and perhaps even beyond at the State Playoff level.

Matt also unveils the latest Chicho's Pizza 757 Football Player of the Week - Cox freshman tailback Tyre Jefferies - and takes a look at some of the key matchups to close out the regular season.



