VirginiaPreps.com

Atlantic Shores point guard Gabe Dickerson earned a basketball scholarship to Francis Marion College in South Carolina after an exciting career at Atlantic Shores.

With the basketball season ending, Dickerson and a few of his teammates decide to join the Seahawks Track & Field team even though it was towards the end of the track season. In the State tournament not only did Dickerson achieve success, he was the fastest athlete in Private DII winning the 100-meter dash.

"I won medals in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m, and long jump," Dickerson said. "I basically won a medal in every event I entered." It was an amazing accomplishment for someone who join the track team at the last minute just to have something to do do. He possibly could have received multiple track offers had he decided to pursue the sport.

"Yeah this was my first year running track," Dickerson said. "I entered late so I only got to participate in four meets and only went to four practices. After my state meet was over Coach (Wayne) and my mom told me it was multiple schools looking at me for track but I didn’t bother to ask who because I already made a prior commitment to basketball."



