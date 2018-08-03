Throughout the month of August, VirginiaPreps.com will begin previewing the upcoming 2018 High School Football season. As part of our comprehensive coverage, we will be counting down the Top Ten Rankings for each classification.

What to Know: There's no denying the rich tradition of excellence in football at Southampton, a school that reached the State Playoffs a total of 22 times from 1972-2006, winning four state titles during the 1970's alone. Veteran Head Coach Littleton Parker returned to the sidelines with the Indians just a couple year ago and restored the proud program to a playoff level squad. Last year's team finished 7-4 overall, bowing out in the first round to eventual State Champ Hopewell, 45-13.

Parker is confident that barring any unforeseen injuries or setbacks, this year's team can eclipse what the 2017 bunch accomplished as 12 starters come back, eight on the offensive side of the ball. The running game should be the strength on offense, headlined by senior Shamon Reid-Wilkerson (5-8, 165), who broke off touchdown runs of 60 yards or longer a season ago against Franklin, Greensville and Surry - all victories. But he won't be the lone ball carrier.

Southampton can also hand the pigskin off to senior fullback Jaylin Freeman (5-9, 230) and junior tailback DeMartin Miles (5-7, 155). From left to right, it's an experienced offensive with four seniors in Tristian Britt (5-9, 220), Travis Rooks (6-0, 230), Dustin Reeves (5-8, 215) and Trevor Blow (6-3, 275) along with junior right tackle Adam Story (6-5, 275). What kind of production they get out of the passing game is a bit of mystery right now, but senior Trevion Evans (5-11, 175) gives them a steady hand at the quarterback spot.

Juniors Shaquil Jarrette (5-10, 160) and John Johnson (5-9, 180) - listed at split-end and tight end, respectively - will be two of the main targets through the air for Evans. The defense looks to be rather solidified at the linebacker and defensive back positions with Reid-Wilkerson a highlight name at corner alongside returning starters in senior Zaire Faltz (6-0, 165) at outside linebacker and senior Harun Ahkey (6-0, 175) at safety. Sophomore Michael Walton (6-0, 210) could be a breakthrough performer at inside linebacker.

An area of concern right now for Southampton defensively is defensive tackle, where the two projected starters were undecided heading into the opening of practice. Being able to plug the run up the middle is essential and can take pressure off their two d-ends, Rooks and Story. Big picture, the Indians have to feel good about matching, if not exceeding, their seven wins from last year with only two Class 3 opponents - Colonial Heights and Park View. Arguably their toughest game comes in the opener in traveling to Class 2 Poquoson, who has beaten them 11 straight times.



