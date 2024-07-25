Football schedules are a big deal... that is just a fact. Take into account that the NFL does an entire primetime show on their schedule release. The NCAA drops schedules as soon as they can. High school football is a bit different in the fact that the VHSL does not put their master schedule out till the Summer. Schools/teams put out their respective schedules via social media usually about February/March and they just snowball as the school year comes to a close. I am one of those that cannot wait to see schedules. Sure, they are somewhat predictable with district slates but with more teams thinking outside the box and playing teams of bigger stature or more to class size, you just don't know anymore. What is known is what we know every year and that is we got some great games to look forward to. There are the headliners, there are the other games of interest and you know there will be games that suddenly become interesting because a team surprises. So without further ado, let's dig into some of the big games of each week.

Springers v. Lancers in Region 6A Final with Eric Byrd leading the way.

Week 1

Headliner - Highland Springs at Manchester: What excites me and should excite you about this game is that last years two meetings proved to be thrillers that were not decided until the very end. The difference in last season and this season however is that the second meeting ushered out the Hall-era at Manchester and this meeting ushers in the Harrell-era. This budding rivalry is made bigger by Highland Springs move to Class 6 last season. Two talented QB's square off between Landen Abernathy (Manchester) and Nelson Layne (Springers). This is our first look at Manchester since a hit from graduation, transfers and coaching change. This is out first look at the Springers since falling to Freedom in the Class 6 Final. This game is a must.

Elsewhere - Hermitage at Oscar Smith Panthers and Tigers as Hermitage goes to the 757 to take on one of favorites to win Class 6. Indian River at Varina The Blue Devils host the 2023 Class 5 State Semifinalist Braves.

Week 2

Headliner - Phoebus at Highland Springs Fans have been wanting this one for some time and 2024 delivers it. The Class 4 state champion Phoebus Phantoms come to Airport Drive to rumble with the Springers. These two programs are two of the storied programs in the state and this century alone have combined for 15 state titles! Phantoms defense versus Springers offense? Yes please. Loren Johnson v. Jeremy Blunt! Let's go! This is a state championship caliber game featuring state championship caliber teams. Need I say more?

Elsewhere - Thomas Dale at LC Bird Annual 'Battle of Chester' with added flair with a new look Skyhawks from top to bottom. Is this the year Bird is back? Eastern View at Huguenot A game of significance in the Region 4B playoff picture.

Springers & Commodores mix it up again. (Dan Trevino, VirginiaPreps.com)

Week 3

Headliner - Maury at Highland Springs What is not to like about this matchup? Prior to 2018 the two had only met once but since then they have met four times with the Springers winning four straight until last year! Last year the Springers had to go to the 757 and took a 14-23 loss. Maury won last year's Class 5 championship and they are primed for another run just as the Springers are. Like the Springers matchup with Phoebus, this has a state title game caliber feel to it. The X-factor in this one is that matchup with Phoebus... how do the Springers bounce back, win or lose, against another championship caliber team? Come to this one and find out for yourself.

Elsewhere - Hermitage at Varina Rivalry game that got a bit personal last season... yes please. Hopewell at Lake Taylor The Blue Devils & Titans meet again in this growing rivalry.

Dinwiddie will be looking to avenge last years loss to Maury, the Class 5 champion. (Bob Lanum, BobLimages.com)

Week 4

Headliner - Dinwiddie at Maury What is there to be excited about this one? Yet again it is another contest featuring state caliber level teams from the coaches to the players. Dinwiddie goes to Maury this in what will be Harry Dalton's last season with the Generals. Two years ago the Generals won a state title and last year it was Maury who took their second in three years. With the two in different classes it has no real bearing seed wise but what it does have is bragging rights within the state. A statement win with absolute certainty and one that can add a boost to a teams confidence and season.

Elsewhere - Thomas Dale at Glen Allen Game that will have ramifications for the Region 6A seeding. Thomas Jefferson at IC Norcom Vikings beefing up their schedule with a trip to the 757 against the Greyhounds.

Week 5

Headliner - Huguenot at Powhatan Last season these two teams met twice in games that went right down to the end. Both teams are expected to be players in the Region 4B playoff battle so a win here is absolutely crucial. Both squads bring back a ton of talent and P5 offers on both sides of the ball and it is a classic battle of city versus country. These two experienced teams feature two new starting QB's with Charles Scott Jr. v. Elliott Murphy is one among many storylines in this budding rivalry. The strength of Huguenot is the offense, the strength of Powhatan is the defense... this is one chess match I cannot wait to see!

Elsewhere - Atlee at Hanover 301 Rivalry... Hawks & Raiders... Hanover neighborhood turf war plus with both in Region 4B this will have playoff implications. Dinwiddie at Hopewell Longtime Central District foes locking it up again in a QB duel of Mic'Kahari Tatum/Harry Dalton.

Week 6

Headliner - Powhatan at LC Bird What excites me about this one is that both should be in the thick of the fight for the Dominion District as well as their respective region playoffs. You also have two top-notch QB's in Jason Wright who beat Powhatan twice last season and the Indians new signal caller, Elliott Murphy. The Indians stellar defense versus the Skyhawks return to ground and pound football. Talent on both sides of the ball, excellent coaching and lofty expectations make this can't miss.

Elsewhere - Dinwiddie at Thomas Dale Central District powers collide in a series that is even in the Billy Mills era of Dinwiddie. Glen Allen at Douglas Freeman A young but competitive series with bragging rights on the line in the Colonial.

Week 7

Headliner - Glen Allen at Varina What excites me about this one is potential. Last year it looked as though Glen Allen was going to get the best of Varina but the Blue Devils overcome a rough start. Varina brings to 2024 a state championship caliber defense and the Jags bring back experience in what could be their best season yet. A win over a program of Varina's stature goes along way in credibility to any program. Can this senior heavy Jags team fulfill that potential or will Varina's defense shut it down?

Elsewhere - Douglas Freeman at Hermitage An age old Colonial District throw down with playoff seeding implications on the line. Matoaca at Thomas Dale Last two meetings have gone the way of the Knights but by 5 or fewer points in each.

Week 8

Headliner - Huguenot at LC Bird What is there not to love about this contest? Two rivals of the 90's revving it up again. Made more intriguing by the fact that the Skyhawks QB played at Huguenot last season where he lit it up. Last season the Falcons were the resurrection if you will, with new HC Matt Bland it is Bird who is thought to be that. Dependent upon how the two do leading up to this contest, there is the remote possibility that they meet as undefeated teams... can you imagine? Is it the 2020's or the 1990's?

Elsewhere - Glen Allen at Hermitage Jaguars & Panthers in the Staples Mill Bowl? Rivalry and neighborhood bragging rights on the line in this one. Colonial Heights at Prince George Measuring stick game for both programs with young Colonials defense and Royals in transformation under the legendary Coach Tom Hall.

Week 9

Headliner - LC Bird at Manchester What excites me about this one is the fact that you have Jason Wright (QB) and Corey Holland (RB) who are both Skyhawks facing their former team, the Lancers. LC Bird and Manchester has turned into quite the rivalry game this century although it has been more lopsided in the Lancers favor 8 meetings with 7 wins for Manchester. A new era for both teams, someone will have a leg up after this meeting. This also will be big for both in terms of playoff seeding in their respective regions. If you need one more story, how about two first year coaches squaring off?

Elsewhere - Hermitage at Highland Springs A series that dates back to the 50's and has given us some epic games over the years, particularly in the playoffs. Mills Godwin at Douglas Freeman A Colonial District classic that will have implications playoff wise in Region 5C.

Week 10

Headliner - Highland Springs at Varina What more needs to be said about this contest? The title alone makes any fan salivate with anticipation. This annual rivalry game rarely disappoints and this year it is at Varina. The Blue Devils by this point in the season will know exactly what they have in QB Kaleb Wyche and RB Devin Henderson. The big question in this contest lies in whether a state championship caliber defense can eliminate the big play ability of the Springers with QB Nelson Layne & the electric Eric Byrd. When these two teams meet you never know what might happen.

Elsewhere - Thomas Dale at Hopewell A Central District battle that is nearly as old as the district itself. Chester versus Hopewell always provides for an entertaining night. Thomas Jefferson at Armstrong Third meeting in two seasons is sure to pack something... the two split last years meetings including the Wildcats ending the Vikings season.

Week 11

Headliner - Matoaca at Dinwiddie Last year was an exciting matchup and this one should be no less with many of the faces from that matchup back for round two. Both teams are expected to contend for their respective region titles and are two of the best among the Central District teams. Last season the Generals got the best of Matoaca at their house, can the Warriors flip that in Dinwiddie this year? Harry Dalton has never lost to Matoaca, in fact the Generals have only lost to Matoaca twice in the last 17 years! Warriors have a lot to prove and Dinwiddie has a lot to gain.

Elsewhere - Midlothian at LC Bird In recent years this has become more of a series than the previous 30 years. This contest could have a bearing on the 5C playoff picture. Thomas Jefferson at Colonial Heights Vikings & Colonials has been an intriguing matchup in recent seasons and both will be looking to secure playoff positioning.

Strength of Schedule In 2024

My formula for strength of schedule is comprised from the following: Combined 2023 record of 2024 opponents. Number of playoffs teams from 2023 that are on 2024 schedule. Number of teams with winning records from 2023 that are on 2024 schedule. Number of teams who reached state playoffs in 2023 on 2024 schedule. Number of home and away games. Teams with shortest and longest weeks between games. Based on these numbers here is your Top 10 Toughest Schedules & Easiest Schedules.