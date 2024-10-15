Central Region Gamers - Week 7

It's October. Follow our LIVE Interactive Friday night Scoreboard with action happening all over the Commonwealth.
We are Blogging LIVE from James L. Frye Stadium in Chesapeake as Oscar Smith (5-0) visits Indian River (4-1).
We've hit the midway point and there are some important games across the 757, including Oscar Smith at Indian River.
Heading into week 7, we have 13 teams in playoff spots if the postseason started today and 7 of those teams ranked...
South Lakes 4-Star swingman Jordan Scott has given a pledge to play at Michigan State in the Big Ten.
