Central Region Gameday - Week 11

Check out the initial 2024 VHSL Football Power Ratings - released on November 4th - right here.
Check out Week 10 Virginia High School Football Scores from Thursday, October 31 thru Saturday, November 2, 2024 here.
Varina made the bigger plays when it mattered most to top the Springers for the 1st time since 2021.
Catch a Replay of 757 Saturday Sports Talk from November 2, 2024 on CoVA Sports TV with Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young.
In a game TJ never trailed, they pull away in the 4th quarter in a battle of undefeated teams, 28-14 over Armstrong.
Check out the initial 2024 VHSL Football Power Ratings - released on November 4th - right here.
Check out Week 10 Virginia High School Football Scores from Thursday, October 31 thru Saturday, November 2, 2024 here.
Varina made the bigger plays when it mattered most to top the Springers for the 1st time since 2021.