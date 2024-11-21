Central Region Gameday - Region Semifinals

Louisa County scored touchdowns on their 1st 3 possessions and rolled up 413 yards of offense to defeat Midlothian
The Skyhawks send Hermitage home behind a consistent run game & strong defense.
A defensive battle in the Region 2B quarterfinal between Buckingham County and Central-Woodstock came down to...
Watch the November 16, 2024 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on CoVA Sports TV!
Check out Round 1 VHSL Football Playoff Results along with Brackets for all 24 regions right here!
