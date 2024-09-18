Bobcats Down Bearcats in SWVA Tussle

Watch the September 14, 2024 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on CoVA Sports TV with Matt Hatfield & Ed Young.
Sophomore Jaerron Johnson caught two touchdowns in St Christopher's 27-6 win over Norfolk Academy
Turner Ashby broke open a defensive slugfest with three scores in the third quarter to down Monticello in a Region 3C...
Recapping a big night for Varina's Kaleb Wyche with 3 TD's & 2 INT's in an 18-10 win over Hermitage.
