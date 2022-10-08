2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.
Powhatan lost a ton of players from a squad that reached the playoffs last year and took the state champion Varina Blue Devils to overtime. The Rapids lost not quite as much but they were a young team coming into this one too as they lost so many leaders from a team that made a deeper playoff run in 2021. Both teams came into this one with something to prove.
The Rapids play at the Swamp but on this night it was more like quicksand they were playing at/in. The Rapids struggled all night long for consistency but could not find it. Miscues the biggest issue with turnovers but even the inability to take advantage of the moments. No moment bigger than having the ball at the Powhatan 1 with four fresh downs and unable to score.
It was not all about what James River could not do but what Powhatan did do. That goal line stand was a credit to the Powhatan defense. A defense that gave the offense problems all night long and made the big plays when the Indians needed it the most... like a Landon Hutchinson 47-yard fumble return for score.
The Indians scored three touchdowns in the second quarter alone with big and quick plays.
The Indians were the more physical team all night long... up front on the defensive and offensive lines, in the run game and most definitely on defense as a whole. The Indians took it to James River for much of the night.
A young Indians team, Coach Henderson felt this game was the most complete game his team has played yet. At 5-1 that is saying a lot. Midlothian & LC Bird loom in the remaining four games but one thing is for sure, you cannot sell these Indians short in 2022.
1st Quarter Highlights
To open the game the Rapids were on offense after Powhatan won the coin toss and chose to defer. It would not be until the third possession of the game before the Rapids would get a first down.
On the first possession Will Managbanag fumbled and on the next possession Charles Osterman of Powhatan got to Nelson Layne with a sack for a loss of 10 yards to force a 3 & out.
Powhatan had their fair share of trouble with a fumble on their second position of the night with Owen Riley coming up the savior early.
When the Rapids did finally get a first down, it came off an offsides call against Powhatan as the Rapids drew the Indians offsides on 4th & 3.
In the first quarter it was about defense and ball security.
2nd Quarter Highlights
The second quarter as a different story.
Two plays into the second stage Powhatan scored a touchdown when Dylan Trevillian hit Matt Henderson with a 27-yard pass. The first of three touchdowns in the second quarter for the Indians.
James River appeared as if they had an answer for the Indian touchdown. In 5 plays the Rapids had pushed the ball out 53 yards. On the Powhatan 6 Dylan Diaz carried for 5 initially to the 1. That would be as close as the Rapids would get in the first half. The Powhatan defense stood tall and kept the Rapids out of the end zone on four straight goal line plays.
To add insult to injury the Indians came right back and scored their second TD of the night when Trevillian and Henderson connected again, this time for 88 yards.
Things did not get any better for the Rapids. On their next possession, down 2 touchdowns the Rapids faced a 4th & 1 one but QB Nelson Layne slipped, knee went down and that was it, ruled down, ball could not advance and turnover on downs.
In 4 plays Powhatan added to their lead with Edgar Alejo leading the way on a 24-yard run so it was only fitting he finish what he started with a touchdown from a yard out.
The Rapids got the ball back but down 21 and seconds left in the half there was nothing they could do but go into the locker room and re-group.
3rd Quarter Highlights
Midway through the third quarter it appeared the tide might be changing in this one.
The Rapids defense came out and shut Powhatan down twice The Rapids forced a 3 & out when Dylan Diaz came in to breakup a Trevillian pass. The Indians hurt themselves on the next possession with three incomplete passes and two penalties that set them back early.
Sandwiched between those Indian possessions was the Rapids first touchdown of the night. The Rapids put together a 7-play, 65-yard drive overcoming two penalties. The drive was capped by Nelson Layne going airborne to Owen Riley for a 36-yard score. Still down 14, the Rapids had momentum in their favor.
The Rapids back on offense in 5 plays had moved 31 yards down the field. Then disaster struck... A bad snap got away from Nelson Layne and Landon Hutchinson came in for scoop and score racing 47-yards along the Powhatan sideline to a roaring crowd.
Loud on the Powhatan side, silence on the Rapids side as the Rapids were back down by three touchdowns. Momentum had swung yet again.
4th Quarter Highlights
Rapids would not go down without a fight. The Indians overcame two penalties to continue to move the ball on the Rapids but twice Matt Henderson who had scored 2 touchdowns earlier via the passing game attempted to run the ball but the Rapids would not have it. Henderson on two carries had lost two yards to force a Powhatan punt.
In 11 plays the Rapids went down the field 77 yards for their second touchdown of the night. The Rapids benefitted from a Powhatan penalty for a face mask on 3rd & 5. With a fresh set of downs Nelson Layne was making some magic with 2 carries for 12 yards and Dylan Diaz had 15 yards on 3 carries of his own. Nelson Layne put the finishing touches on the drive to make it a 28-14 game with a little over two minutes to go.
Powhatan recovered the onside kick which everyone knew was coming and in two plays Edgar Alejo was rumbling in for his second touchdown of the night. Despite the Rapids best efforts, the Indians had an answer for everything they did.
The Rapids did not give up, fighting to the very end as they moved the ball 25 yards in 8 plays but it was the 9th play that would put an emphatic ending to this one. Layne put the ball in the air and Omaree Morris went vertical coming down with the INT.
Victory belonged to Powhatan and they would not be denied.
Powhatan 35, James River 14
Time
Play
Score
(2Q)10:56
27-yard pass from Dylan Trevillian to Matt Henderson. Connor Bates PAT.
7-0 Powhatan
(2Q)4:39
88-yard pass from Dylan Trevillian to Matt Henderson. Connor Bates PAT.
14-0 Powhatan
(2Q):48
1-yard run from Edgar Alejo. Connor Bates PAT.
21-0 Powhatan
(3Q)5:53
36-yard pass from Nelson Layne to Owen Riley. PAT good.
7-21 James River
(3Q)1:01
47-yard fumble return for Landon Hutchinson. Connor Bates PAT.
28-7 Powhatan
(4Q)2:46
4-yard run from Nelson Layne. PAT good.
14-28 James River
(4Q)2:23
52-yard run from Edgar Alejo. Connor Bates PAT.
35-14 Powhatan
Impact Gamers
Powhatan
Dylan Trevillian 9 of 16 passing for 203 yards and 2 TD's.
Edgar Alejo with 7 carries for 94 yards and 2 TD's plus 2 catches for 54 yards.
Jameson Britt 17 tackles.
Oscar Whitley 12 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Landon Hutchinson 6 tackles and a fumble return for TD.
James River
Nelson Layne 9 of 17 passing for 90 yards and a TD plus 16 carries for 73 yards and a TD.
Will Managbanag 10 carries for 75 yards and a fumble.
Owen Riley 36 yard TD catch, 2 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Post-Game Nuggets
Coach Mike Henderson is now 2-1 against James River.
James River is now 0-1 at home against Powhatan.
Powhatan improves to 5-1 whereas James River is now 2-4.