Tar Heel Illustrated Publisher Andrew Jones from the UNC Rivals site joined Matthew Hatfield during The 757 at 6 on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Thursday, July 2, 2020 to discuss the impact of Princess Anne 5-Star Tony Grimes giving his pledge to the ACC program in Chapel Hill, recruiting efforts of former Western Branch star and Super Bowl Champ Dre Bly, how other talent could follow and outlook for Mack Brown's crew this coming season.