Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat - who starred at Oscar Smith High in Chesapeake - speaks with Matthew Hatfield during his Under the Lights Combine / Dodgeball Tournament held at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Sweat is coming off a career-high 11 sacks in 2022 and also had 48 total tackles as well as a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown. The previous season he registered 45 total tackles and 7.5 sacks on his way to earning a trip to the Pro Bowl.

So far, Sweat has made 28.5 career sacks and five forced fumbles as a member of the Eagles, who are coming off a run to the Super Bowl a season ago.