Milestones in High School Football happen all the time, whether it’s a QB passing for 3,000 yards, a RB running for 2,000 or a WR breaking records. Yet, coaches have their own milestones also. On Saturday night, Atlantic Shores Head Coach Wayne Lance reached a unique plateau in his career, notching his 100th win when the Seahawks bested Isle of Wight Academy in their opener, 19-13 at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

“I think after the game, I was just happy to have the victory for the guys who’ve worked so hard this off-season, to start the season off with a win,” Lance told Virginia Preps. “Now that I’ve had some hours to reflect... it means even more because of the former players, parents, coaches, and others who’ve sent texts, messages, posts, etc to encourage me. It was great to have my whole family there as well.”



Wayne Lance is at 100 wins... and counting as Head Coach of the Atlantic Shores Seahawks (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

After 100 wins, Lance says it's not the individual victories that mean the most, but more about the players and memories created. “In some way, all of them (wins) are special for each, and some of the things we are able to accomplish or overcome,” Lance explained. "The thing is I’ve had really great young men to coach. I think at this point, I probably try to remember the young men more than I do the individual games.”



“Win 100 as special in it’s own right because I’ve known a lot of these young men for a very long time," commented Lance, whose son Jaden Lance, hauled in an 80-yard touchdown pass from QB Chase Larmon for the first score in their opener against Isle of Wight. "Having a son on the team makes it special but a lot of these guys are his friends, so I’ve known many of them as they’ve grown up."

The Head Coach at Atlantic Shores since 2007, Lance has a VISAA State Championship to his credit from 2008, along with a title game appearance nearly four years ago in 2015.

“Yep, I’m old,” Lance said when asked about his now 13 seasons at the helm of the Seahawks. “The 2008 group was a great group of young men, some who had never played football before,” Lance revealed. “For me, it was great because five years earlier, I had lost the State Championship game to the same team. I also have to say I’ve been able to coach with a great group of men that have really kept me invigorated and excited about the game as well."



More with Atlantic Shores Coach Wayne Lance - Interview from August 10th on High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1: