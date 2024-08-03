Another Strong Season for Colonial Forge on the Horizon
Class 6, Region 6B, Commonwealth DistrictLast Year: 9-1 Regular Season, 10-2 Overall2024 Regular Season Prediction: Head Coach: John Brown, 7th season Colonial Forge expects to be one of the top te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news