It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on September 7, 2024.

Before diving in on the second week of the 2024 High School Football season with an emphasis on the action around Hampton Roads, the fellas recap Matt's first trip to the Portsmouth casino, alongside Coach Young, and the trouble they did + didn't get in while there.

Hear from winning coaches like Warwick's Corey Hairston, Maury's Dyrri McCain of the reigning Class 5 State Champion Commodores and Granby's Kendal Jefferson. You also hear from standout players, such as next-level prospects I'Ziah Emery and Christian Corbin of Warwick on their shutout of Bethel, plus Indiana commit LeBron Bond and Maryland commit Carlton Smith from Maury following their narrow 20-14 triumph over Wise (MD).

The guys play what's a BIGGER DEAL on sports related topics on the prep, college and pro scene.

To close out the show, Matt and Ed give their NFL Week 1 selections along with those from Virginia Beach Mustangs organizer Bruce Pearl.





