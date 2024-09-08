PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU03VkdCQko3WFEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 9-7-2024

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on September 7, 2024.

Before diving in on the second week of the 2024 High School Football season with an emphasis on the action around Hampton Roads, the fellas recap Matt's first trip to the Portsmouth casino, alongside Coach Young, and the trouble they did + didn't get in while there.

Hear from winning coaches like Warwick's Corey Hairston, Maury's Dyrri McCain of the reigning Class 5 State Champion Commodores and Granby's Kendal Jefferson. You also hear from standout players, such as next-level prospects I'Ziah Emery and Christian Corbin of Warwick on their shutout of Bethel, plus Indiana commit LeBron Bond and Maryland commit Carlton Smith from Maury following their narrow 20-14 triumph over Wise (MD).

The guys play what's a BIGGER DEAL on sports related topics on the prep, college and pro scene.

To close out the show, Matt and Ed give their NFL Week 1 selections along with those from Virginia Beach Mustangs organizer Bruce Pearl.


*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @CoVASportsTV | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. ***

