757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 9-14-2024

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on September 14, 2024.

Matt and Ed go over the College Football slate, which includes Old Dominion hosting Virginia Tech, Hampton taking on Norfolk State in the Battle of the Bay and Virginia facing Maryland. They are joined in the second hour of the show by former Hokies lineman and Hampton Crabbers standout Dwight Vick of Vicktory Life to chat about the prep football scene as well as the matchup with his alma mater coming down to Norfolk.

The fellas go over the High School Football action from around the '757' and beyond with Maury defeating Highland Springs the marquee matcup of the week. Hear from Commodores Coach Dyrri McCain along with two of his top performers, QB Au'Tori Newkirk and DE Leslie Hines. Also, we catch up with York Head Football Coach Doug Pereira and his kicker, Sebastian Benitez, after a walk-off field goal in a 17-14 victory over Warhill.

To close out the show, the guys give their NFL Week 2 Picks as Ed and Bruce Pearl from the Virginia Beach Mustangs look to follow up a 2-1 showing in Week 1 with another winning outing, while Matt tries to recover from his disappointing 0-3 start.



