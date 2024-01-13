It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on January 13, 2024.

A couple of overtime games highlighted the docket from Friday night's basketball action, including one involving Coach Young's team. Interviews with victorious baskeball coaches in Jeremy Jordan of Grafton, Charles Thomas from Western Branch and Stefan Welsh of reigning Class 5 State Champion Woodside will air.

Bob Socci, play-by-play voice of the NFL's New England Patriots, will join the show to discuss the hiring of Kecoughtan grad Jerod Mayo, who replaces Bill Belichick.

We play a special coaching edition of BUY or SELL. Plus, the guys - Hatfield, Young and Virginia Beach Mustangs maestro Bruce Pearl - provide their Super Wild Card Weekend NFL Picks.





