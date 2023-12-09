Welcome to 2023 Virginia High School League Football State Championship Central!

Below are links to watch the games on the NFHS Network.

11:30 AM EST - Class 6 State Championship: Watch Freedom vs. Highland Springs Here

11:30 AM EST - Class 4 State Championship: Watch Phoebus vs. Salem Here

11:30 AM EST - Class 2 State Championship: Watch Riverheads vs. Radford Here





5 PM EST - Class 5 State Championship: Watch Maury vs. Stone Bridge Here

5 PM EST - Class 3 State Championship: Watch Liberty Christian vs. Lafayette Here

5 PM EST - Class 1 State Championship: Watch Essex vs. Galax Here





At UVA:

Matthew Hatfield is on the call on the NFHS Network, then followong up with reports. Covering the games will be Danny Lewis with Ray Williams photographing the action.

Danny's Live Game Blog of Freedom / Highland Springs Here

Matt's Updates from Class 5 Final with Maury / Stone Bridge Here





At Liberty:

Will Garlick is on the scene covering the title games with Kaitlyn Olson on the sidelines photographing the action.

Will's Game Blog / Updates of Phoebus / Salem Here





At Salem:



Robert Anderson, Ray Cox and Rodney Young will be documenting the action with Marsel T. Mason and Bob Lanum roaming the sidelines and getting action shots.



