Richmond (VA) Huguenot High School athlete Markel Dabney named his top five schools on February 22, which includes SMU. Penn State, Michigan, Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh joined the Mustangs as his other top teams. He will be in Dallas on the weekend of May 2 for his official visit.

The Hilltopics caught up with him to get his thoughts on the Mustangs and his other top schools.