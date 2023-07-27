When I think about the 2022 Thomas Jefferson Vikings I think of a team surrounded by fun. Aziah Johnson (now at Michigan State) put on a show game after game. And game after game, for 7 games in fact the Vikings won. Aziah burst onto the scene with 971 yards & 10 TD's plus 45 tackles and 7 INT's which he returned for scores. He also came through for the Vikings in the return game. He was a big part of a 7-0 start to the season that came to an end in an overtime thriller on a Saturday afternoon to Glen Allen.

That was the beginning of the end for the Vikings in 2022 as they would finish the regular season on a 3-game losing skid, outscored 51-99. The Vikings made the playoffs, dispatched Amelia for a second time that season but bowed out in the region semifinals to Poquoson 17-21.

The 2023 Vikings 7-game win streak to the start the season was their best start since 1955 and reached the playoffs for a sixth straight season. With 330 points scored, the Vikings more than doubled their offensive output of 2021 and for a second straight season held their opponents to less than 200 points (192).



