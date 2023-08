Since 2013 the Thomas Dale Knights have made the playoffs in Region 6A every year but they always come up short of the ultimate goal. The teams that have stood in the way over the years continue to be the same teams...

Colonial Forge, Oscar Smith and Manchester have ended their season three teams each and James River who is now in Class 5 did so once.

Oscar Smith and Manchester have been their nemesis most recently but now there is a new kid on the block, a new kid that has five state titles in the last ten years including one last season. Of course that new kid is Highland Springs who is moving up to Class 6.

Region 6A is no joke and the Knights road to the ultimate prize just got tougher but fear not, these Knights never go down easy.