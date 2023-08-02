When you are down there is only one place to go and that is up. That is the case for the Meadowbrook Monarchs who under coach Bill Bowles and Troy Taylor were once one of the perennial contenders in the Richmond Region. From 2003 to 2014 the Monarchs averaged 8 wins a year including a 13-1 run in 2004 that saw the Monarchs win it all in what was then, Division 5. The Monarchs have not been the same program since Taylor left. In the three ensuing seasons (2015-2017) the Monarchs averaged just 4 wins per season and the bottom fell out when Coach Adam Tiller left. Over the last 5 seasons the Monarchs have had more coaches than wins.... 3 coaches, 1 win and that win did not come till last season.

As I said, when you are down there is only one place to go and that is up. That is what Coach Billy Rudd is hoping to do with the Monarchs, lift them up and bring a program that is near and dear to his heart back to relevancy. Coach Rudd if you are unaware was a member of that 2004 state title team and after years of assisting around the Central District, he comes home with work to be done.



