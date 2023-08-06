The Panthers were unable to duplicate their reach of 2021 when they reached the region finals. The Panthers beat the teams you would expect but fell to teams you would expect like a Varina, Thomas Dale and Lake Taylor. Finishing 6-4 in the regular season, the Panthers could have been 7-3 but lost a heartbreaker 20-21 to Mills Godwin in the ninth game of the season.

Relegated to a sixth seed, the Panthers had to go on the road in the first round of the playoffs and fell to an LC Bird team that would reach the region finals. The Panthers put together a solid season with 326 points scored and giving up just 184 including two shutouts. That said, the Panthers are used to contending for region titles, that is the standard and in that respect, the Panthers fell short.