It's a day many around the state of Virginia who are pigskin fans have been waiting for since last December 10th when six Champions were crowned.

On Thursday, the Virginia High School League released the 2018 Master Football Schedule.

Four schools - Westfield in Class 6, Highland Springs in Class 5, Salem in Class 4 and Appomattox in Class 2 - will try to make it four state titles in a row. Hopewell, which won the Class 3 state title last year, fell in its opener and also lost their final three regular season games before going on a postseason to remember. Riverheads pitched a shutout in last year's Class 1 State Championship, their fifth crown and second straight.

Please note that the VHSL office is still receiving updates and corrections. Schools can still add games through September 15 and still count in the rating system. The master schedule will be updated as the VHSL receives any corrections.

The first schedule Friday of games is August 24th, with a few games slated for the Thursday before that on August 23rd. November 2nd will mark the final Friday of regular season action before the playoffs. State Championship Saturday will take place on December 8th.

See the link below for more info and check back as we'll be highlighting some of the must-see games to check out this season around the Commonwealth.



Click Here for 2018 VHSL Master Football Schedule



