VirginiaPreps.com

Nansemond Suffolk Academy senior Zac Morris made 1st team VISAA DII All-State in two sports during his junior year. On the gridiron, Morris caught 36 passes for 730 yards with 15 touchdown receptions. On the baseball diamond, Morris hit .443 with five doubles and 20 RBI.

Morris recently committed to Virginia Military Institute after mulling offers for both baseball and football. He had interests from James Madison, Virginia Commonwealth, William and Mary, Bucknell and George Washington. For football, Morris heard from VMI, Richmond and William & Mary. Ultimately, his recruiting decision came down to the best fit.

"I love the whole family aspect of VMI and all the benefits that they have to offer," Morris said. "The baseball coaching staff there is as good as it gets and they treated me right throughout the whole process. It just felt like the right fit for me."

Although he's headed to VMI to play baseball, Morris said he hasn't given up his dream to play college football. He has not talked to the VMI football coaches but said he would like to try to walk on to the football team.

Morris said he has only one goal for the upcoming football year.

"I would love to get to the state playoffs this season with this being my final year," Morris said. "That is my main goal over any individual awards."