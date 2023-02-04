The state's longest hoops showcase event - the 14th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic takes center stage at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

A total of seven games will take place, beginning at 11 AM with the last game set for 8 PM.

“We’re excited about another great day of basketball,” says Event Coordinator Matthew Hatfield.

“The fans, players, coaches and teams make us really look forward to doing this event each year. We’ve had quite a few State Champions and even a few NBA players participate over the years, but this will mark our first full event where we can have a capacity sized crowd since before the pandemic, so we're thrilled about that for sure," says Event Coordinator and VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield.

"We like to view this as a State Playoff Preview, and with this being our first ever one on a Saturday in the month of February, the juices are certainly flowing for postseason-caliber basketball."

Keep it tuned to VirginiaPreps.com for coverage + our Twitter feed @VaPrepsClassic for links and coverage!



