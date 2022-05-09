ZOOM One-on-One - Highland Springs Hoops Coach Reggie Tennyson

Highland Springs Head Basketball Coach Reginald Tennyson chats via ZOOM with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 about his team's journey to the VHSL Class 5 State Championship.

Tennyson's Springers erased an eight-point deficit with 3:35 to go to stun Maury, 63-62, for the Class 5 crown at VCU in Richmond on March 11, 2022. That brought the program its first state title since 2007.

A Highland Springs grad from the Class of 1981, Tennyson has been at the helm of the Springers the past six years and five seasons (note - they did not have a season in 2020-21 due to COVID-19). His teams have gone 72-45 overall in that span, including 23-4 overall during the 2021-22 campaign.

Prior to taking the lead chair for the Springers, Tennyson was an assistant for 12 seasons under the legendary George Lancaster, who has compiled more than 700 victories and won a pair of State Championships leading the Highland Springs basketball program.

The latest edition of the Springers were led by 1st Team All-State guard Dorian Davis, a University of Mary Washington commit who averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.4 assists per game. Sophomore guard Danzelle Coles, a 2nd Team All-Region and 2nd Team All-Metro selection, was another instrumental piece to their success, pouring in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from behind the arc in their state title victory

Multi-sport athletes such as Quanye Veney (Richmond), Latrell Sutton (Virginia Tech), Khristian Martin and Corey Mosley Jr. (Virginia State) also filled valuable roles for a Springers program that ironically enough managed to beat each of the four teams that defeated them during the regular season: Glen Allen, Henrico, L.C. Bird and Varina. In the case of Glen Allen and L.C. Bird, their revenge wins came during the Region 5C Tournament.