Warhill 27 Lafayette 20

Warhill defeated rival Lafayette 27-20 in the Battle of the Burg at Wanner Stadium. With the score tied 20-20 senior Tavyion Blockett intercepted a Lafayette pass with 43 seconds remaining to setup the game-winning drive at the Lafayette 43 yard line.Blockett somehow caught a pass while double-teamed that went thru the hands of a Lafayette defender and landed in his hands while he was on the ground The amazing catch setup a 1st-and-goal from the 5-yard line. After spiking the ball to stop the clock, quarterback Liam Francisque scored on a quarterback keeper with 22 seconds remaining to give the Lions the lead.



Photo feature - https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAXCAu

One of the keys to the game for a Lafayette win was to try to limit the Lions' explosive plays while chewing clock with their ball control Wing-T offense. The Rams succeeded with their strategy early on by taking a 17-7 halftime lead while dominating the 1st half. The Rams allowed only one big play in the 1st half while scoring on three of their 1st four drives. The one drive that didnt result in a score was a drive that ended at the Warhill 6-yard line with a fumble on 1st-and-goal. However, that fumble set up great field position after a 3-and-out forced a punt and gave Lafyette the ball at the Warhill 19-yard line. Nazeer Wolmart scored a 1-yard touchdown run to end the 1st half and the Rams extended the lead to 17-7 after a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Oleksy to Baum Hogge with 7:57 to go n the 1st half.

