Warhill Wins Burg Battle
Warhill 27 Lafayette 20
Warhill defeated rival Lafayette 27-20 in the Battle of the Burg at Wanner Stadium.
With the score tied 20-20 senior Tavyion Blockett intercepted a Lafayette pass with 43 seconds remaining to setup the game-winning drive at the Lafayette 43 yard line.Blockett somehow caught a pass while double-teamed that went thru the hands of a Lafayette defender and landed in his hands while he was on the ground
The amazing catch setup a 1st-and-goal from the 5-yard line. After spiking the ball to stop the clock, quarterback Liam Francisque scored on a quarterback keeper with 22 seconds remaining to give the Lions the lead.
Photo feature - https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAXCAu
One of the keys to the game for a Lafayette win was to try to limit the Lions' explosive plays while chewing clock with their ball control Wing-T offense. The Rams succeeded with their strategy early on by taking a 17-7 halftime lead while dominating the 1st half. The Rams allowed only one big play in the 1st half while scoring on three of their 1st four drives.
The one drive that didnt result in a score was a drive that ended at the Warhill 6-yard line with a fumble on 1st-and-goal. However, that fumble set up great field position after a 3-and-out forced a punt and gave Lafyette the ball at the Warhill 19-yard line.
Nazeer Wolmart scored a 1-yard touchdown run to end the 1st half and the Rams extended the lead to 17-7 after a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Oleksy to Baum Hogge with 7:57 to go n the 1st half.
Francisque led the Lions on a long scoring drive the 1st time they had the ball in the 2nd half. He completed four passes for 72 yards and ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:49 to go in the 3rd quarter cutting the margin to 17-13.
Clark Canova kicked a 37-yard field goal, his second field goal after kicking a 40-yarder earlier, to extend the Lafayette lead to 20-13.13-play drive that took 7:19 off the clock. Francisque connected with senior R.J Foskett who found an opening in the middle of the field for 7-yard touchdown completion that tied the game at 20-20 with 3:35 remaining in the game.