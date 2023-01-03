News More News
VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-3-23 Games (New Year's Edition)

The John Marshall Justices are 10-0, but have generated national attention after wins over highly ranked squads in the Chick-fil-A Classic in South Carolina
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016.
We've closed out the calendar year of 2022 and ushered in 2023 with a handful of intriguing games and storylines to follow as we inch closer towards February and the postseason.

Hayfield continues its dominant run atop Class 6 with a 39-game winning streak, erasing an 11-point deficit in a win at the Governor's Challenge. The Hawks are one of 14 undefeated teams in our rankings this week, including four of which are at the Class 6 level with Battlefield, Oscar Smith and Manchester joining them.

Meanwhile, in Class 2, John Marshall is unblemished and ascending into national polls, including up to No. 1 in the NATION (according to MaxPreps) this week after taking home the Championship at the Chick-fil-A Classic. The 68-55 triumph over Georgia powerhouse Wheeler was the capper for Coach Ty White's Justices, who got stellar performances from the likes of newcomer Jason Rivera, fabulous freshman Latrell Allmond, junior point guard Damon 'Redd' Thompson Jr. and NC State signee Dennis Parker Jr.

Over in Class 3, Northside won its Invitational Tournament, defeating Roanoke Catholic as Coach Billy Pope sits a win away from 600 in his career. Pope can get it when the Vikings travel to Salem on January 4th.

Radford, under Rick Cormany, knocked George Wythe of Wytheville from the ranks of the unbeaten, and he's up to 755 victories to match the late great Bill Littlepage of Hopewell fame for second most in VHSL history.

Check out more in the latest rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games


Jason John, who memorably led Colonial Forge to back-to-back State Championships in Class 6, has quietly put the Colgan Sharks in the Class 6 Top Ten now at 8-1 overall
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/3)

1

1

Hayfield

7-0

2

4

Battlefield

12-0

3

3

Oscar Smith

8-0

4

2

Patriot

6-2

5

5

Manchester

9-0

6

6

South County

6-2

7

7

Alexandria City

7-2

8

8

Potomac

9-2

9

9

Landstown

7-4

10

HM

Colgan

8-1
Dropped Out: #10 South Lakes (7-3)

Honorable Mention:
James River-Midlothian (7-1)
Yorktown (8-2)
Fairfax (7-2)
Edison (7-1)
George Marshall (9-2)
Madison (7-3)


Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/3)

1

1

Menchville

7-0

2

2

Maury

7-2; 5-1*

3

3

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

8-1

4

4

Woodside

6-3

5

6

Albemarle

7-1

6

5

Stone Bridge

7-2

7

9

William Fleming

8-2

8

10

Hermitage

7-2

9

HM

Kecoughtan

6-2

10

8

L.C. Bird

5-3
Dropped Out: #7 Mills Godwin (9-2)

Honorable Mention:
Norview (8-2; 5-2*)
Princess Anne (8-2)
Cox (7-1)
Potomac Falls (6-3)


Known as one of the top football prospects in the country, Mekhai White is averaging over 14 points and eight rebounds per game on the hardwood as a junior for the Foxes thus far
Known as one of the top football prospects in the country, Mekhai White is averaging over 14 points and eight rebounds per game on the hardwood as a junior for the Foxes thus far (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/3)

1

1

Varina

6-1

2

2

King's Fork

4-2

3

3

E.C. Glass

6-1

4

4

Western Albemarle

7-1

5

6

Park View-Sterling

8-0

6

5

Tuscarora

6-2

7

9

King George

7-1

8

7

GW-Danville

5-2

9

8

Loudoun County

6-3

10

HM

Loudoun Valley

5-2
Dropped Out: #10 Smithfield (7-3)

Honorable Mention:
Grafton (6-3)
Courtland (5-3)
Hampton (4-3)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/3)

1

1

Northside

8-0

2

2

Spotswood

10-0

3

3

Cave Spring

8-1

4

4

Hopewell

6-2

5

5

Lake Taylor

6-2; 6-1*

6

6

Tunstall

10-0

7

7

Rutsburg

7-0

8

HM

Skyline

7-0

9

8

Abingdon

6-3

10

10

Phoebus

3-2
Dropped Out: #9 William Monroe (7-2)

Honorable Mention:
Lord Botetourt (7-2)
Fluvanna (6-2)
Wilson Memorial (5-3)
Liberty Christian (7-3)
Staunton (6-3)


Jason Rivera, who scored 23 points in a win over Class 6 Landstown earlier this season for John Marshall, has given the nationally-ranked Justices another weapon that can do damage both near and away from the basket
Jason Rivera, who scored 23 points in a win over Class 6 Landstown earlier this season for John Marshall, has given the nationally-ranked Justices another weapon that can do damage both near and away from the basket (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/3)

1

1

John Marshall

10-0

2

2

Radford

5-1

3

3

Floyd County

6-2

4

5

Brunswick

9-3

5

8

Ridgeview

7-2

6

4

James River-Buchanan

7-3

7

HM

Alleghany

6-2

8

NR

East Rockingham

6-4

9

9

Virginia High

6-4

10

HM

Madison County

6-4
Dropped Out: #6 Strasburg (4-3), #7 Gate City (3-5) and #10 Graham (0-2)

Honorable Mention:
Glenvar (6-3)
Martinsville (5-4)
Nandua (4-2)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/3)

1

1

Lancaster

6-0

2

2

George Wythe

8-1

3

8

Lebanon

9-0

4

4

Altavista

5-2

5

6

Auburn

8-3

6

3

Twin Springs

4-4

7

5

Franklin

8-1

8

7

Northampton

3-2

9

9

Narrows

7-3

10

HM

Chilhowie

7-2
Dropped Out: #10 Buffalo Gap (6-4)

Honorable Mention:
Carver Academy (5-1)
Middlesex (6-2)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network.

