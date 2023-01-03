We've closed out the calendar year of 2022 and ushered in 2023 with a handful of intriguing games and storylines to follow as we inch closer towards February and the postseason.

Hayfield continues its dominant run atop Class 6 with a 39-game winning streak, erasing an 11-point deficit in a win at the Governor's Challenge. The Hawks are one of 14 undefeated teams in our rankings this week, including four of which are at the Class 6 level with Battlefield, Oscar Smith and Manchester joining them.

Meanwhile, in Class 2, John Marshall is unblemished and ascending into national polls, including up to No. 1 in the NATION (according to MaxPreps) this week after taking home the Championship at the Chick-fil-A Classic. The 68-55 triumph over Georgia powerhouse Wheeler was the capper for Coach Ty White's Justices, who got stellar performances from the likes of newcomer Jason Rivera, fabulous freshman Latrell Allmond, junior point guard Damon 'Redd' Thompson Jr. and NC State signee Dennis Parker Jr.

Over in Class 3, Northside won its Invitational Tournament, defeating Roanoke Catholic as Coach Billy Pope sits a win away from 600 in his career. Pope can get it when the Vikings travel to Salem on January 4th.

Radford, under Rick Cormany, knocked George Wythe of Wytheville from the ranks of the unbeaten, and he's up to 755 victories to match the late great Bill Littlepage of Hopewell fame for second most in VHSL history.

Check out more in the latest rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games



