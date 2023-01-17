News More News
VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-17-23 Games

Nasir Coleman and the Pioneers knocked Battlefield from the ranks of the unbeaten and figure to be a tough out come playoff time
Nasir Coleman and the Pioneers knocked Battlefield from the ranks of the unbeaten and figure to be a tough out come playoff time (Submitted Photo)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
The action is heating up on the hardwood here in January, even though the temperatures are getting colder in many parts of the state this winter.

In a Cedar Run District rivalry showdown, Patriot handed previously undefeated Battlefield its first blemish, 74-62. Isaiah Vick led the Pioneers with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor. Kaden Bates had 20 points, including 4-of-5 on 3's, to go with seven rebounds.

There were also some results on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in out-of-district play of note around the Commonwealth.

Woodside - which fell at home on January 13th to Kecoughtan 69-60 - responded in a huge way by beating nationally-ranked Gonzaga 82-73 at the University of Maryland. Richmond signee Trevor Smith led the way with 17 points, while My'kel Jenkins and Silas Barksdale chipped in 16 points apiece for Stefan Welsh's Wolverines to grab a signature victory.

John Marshall also won another big game on MLK Day, defeating Grayson (GA) 66-53 behind 28 points and five three-pointers from junior point guard Damon 'Redd' Thompson Jr. The Justices are one of just six remaining unbeaten VHSL teams heading into play on January 17th.

As for the other five: it's Oscar Smith in Class 6 out of Chesapeake Menchville at the Class 5 level from Newport News, Northside from Roanoke in Class 3 as well as Skyline from Warren County, and Lancaster out of the Northern Neck in Class 1.

A couple of the marquee matchups this week include a re-match with Northside and Cave Spring, the reigning Class 3 State Champs, and Oscar Smith visiting King's Fork, which returned to the top of our Class 4 rankings after its 51-42 win over Maury where they had a 21-0 first quarter run.

You can see the full rankings below...


* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/17)

1

1

Hayfield

11-1

2

3

Oscar Smith

12-0

3

4

Patriot

12-2

4

2

Battlefield

15-1

5

5

Manchester

12-1

6

8

Landstown

10-4

7

10

George Marshall

13-2

8

9

South Lakes

11-3

9

NR

Alexandria City

12-3

10

6

South County

9-4
Dropped Out: #7 Potomac (12-4)

Honorable Mention:
Fairfax (11-3)
Edison (11-2)
Madison (10-4)
Freedom-PW (7-3)
Gainesville (12-4)


Jack Esworthy has led Patrick Henry-Roanoke to a 13-1 start as the Patriots look to be one of the top contenders for the Region 5D crown
Jack Esworthy has led Patrick Henry-Roanoke to a 13-1 start as the Patriots look to be one of the top contenders for the Region 5D crown (Twitter)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/17)

1

1

Menchville

11-0

2

3

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

13-1

3

2

Maury

11-3; 9-2*

4

6

Kecoughtan

10-2

5

4

Woodside

10-4

6

5

Albemarle

12-2

7

7

Stone Bridge

9-3

8

8

Glen Allen

11-3

9

9

Massaponax

11-2

10

NR

L.C. Bird

9-4
Dropped Out: #10 William Fleming (9-4)

Honorable Mention:
Norview (12-4; 9-4*)
Riverside (9-4)
Highland Springs (7-4)
Princess Anne (10-4)
Mills Godwin (10-3)


Kaleb Brown and the King's Fork Bulldogs used a 21-0 first quarter run to overwhelm Maury - which reached the Class 5 State Championship a season ago - in a 51-42 win at the MABC Classic in Virginia Beach
Kaleb Brown and the King's Fork Bulldogs used a 21-0 first quarter run to overwhelm Maury - which reached the Class 5 State Championship a season ago - in a 51-42 win at the MABC Classic in Virginia Beach (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/17)

1

2

King's Fork

8-3

2

1

Varina

10-2

3

3

E.C. Glass

11-2

4

4

Western Albemarle

11-1

5

6

Tuscarora

11-2

6

9

Loudoun County

10-4

7

NR

Courtland

11-3

8

NR

Matoaca

10-3

9

HM

Smithfield

12-3

10

5

Park View-Sterling

11-1
Dropped Out: #10 Loudoun Valley (5-5)

Honorable Mention:
Sherando (11-4)
Jefferson Forest (9-3)
Hampton (7-5)
Great Bridge (9-3)
Churchland (10-6; 9-5*)


Daytwan Johnson has been a consistent playmaker for the Bookers, including posting 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks in a 62-61 road win at Indian River.
Daytwan Johnson has been a consistent playmaker for the Bookers, including posting 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks in a 62-61 road win at Indian River. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/17)

1

1

Northside

13-0

2

2

Cave Spring

12-2

3

3

Spotswood

12-2

4

4

Hopewell

11-2

5

6

Skyline

11-0

6

7

Tunstall

14-1

7

5

Lake Taylor

8-3; 8-2*

8

8

Rustburg

9-2

9

9

Abingdon

10-4

10

NR

Booker T. Washington

8-2; 7-1*

Honorable Mention:
William Monroe (10-3)
Petersburg (9-5)
Staunton (9-3)
Lord Botetourt (8-5)
Wilson Memorial (8-4)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/17)

1

1

John Marshall

14-0

2

2

Radford

9-1

3

3

Brunswick

11-3

4

4

Ridgeview

11-2

5

5

Floyd County

10-4

6

7

East Rockingham

9-4

7

8

Virginia High

10-4

8

6

James River-Buchanan

10-5

9

9

Madison County

10-4

10

HM

Strasburg

9-3
Dropped Out: #10 Buckingham (9-4)

Honorable Mention:
Greensville (7-5)


Junior guard Ronyell Coston is putting up 16.4 points, 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the Northampton Yellowjackets
Junior guard Ronyell Coston is putting up 16.4 points, 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the Northampton Yellowjackets (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/17)

1

1

Lancaster

11-0

2

2

George Wythe

11-1

3

3

Franklin

14-2

4

5

Auburn

12-3

5

4

Altavista

10-3

6

6

Twin Springs

9-4

7

9

Narrows

12-2

8

8

Northampton

8-4

9

7

Lebanon

13-2

10

HM

Carver Academy

11-1
Dropped Out: #10 Chilhowie (9-3)

Honorable Mention:
Middlesex (11-2)
Bland County (11-4)
Eastside (7-7)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald and The Farmville Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.

