VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-10-23 Games

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Check out more in the latest rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/10)

1

1

Hayfield

8-1

2

2

Battlefield

14-0

3

3

Oscar Smith

10-0

4

4

Patriot

10-2

5

5

Manchester

11-0

6

6

South County

9-2

7

8

Potomac

11-2

8

9

Landstown

8-4

9

NR

South Lakes

9-3

10

HM

George Marshall

11-2
Dropped Out: #7 Alexandria City (9-3) and #10 Colgan (8-3)

Honorable Mention:
Yorktown (10-2)
Edison (9-1)
Fairfax (9-3)


Justin Bass dropped in 35 points on 7-of-8 shooting from behind the arc in a victory over Phoebus as the Warriors are one of the prime contenders in a loaded Region 5B field (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Justin Bass dropped in 35 points on 7-of-8 shooting from behind the arc in a victory over Phoebus as the Warriors are one of the prime contenders in a loaded Region 5B field (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/10)

1

1

Menchville

9-0

2

2

Maury

10-2; 8-1*

3

3

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

10-1

4

4

Woodside

8-3

5

5

Albemarle

10-1

6

9

Kecoughtan

8-2

7

6

Stone Bridge

7-3

8

NR

Glen Allen

8-3

9

NR

Massaponax

10-2

10

7

William Fleming

8-3
Dropped Out: #8 Hermitage (8-4) and #10 L.C. Bird (7-4)

Honorable Mention:
Mills Godwin (10-2)
Norview (9-4; 6-4*)
Princess Anne (8-4)
Potomac Falls (7-4)

Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/10)

1

1

Varina

8-1

2

2

King's Fork

6-3

3

3

E.C. Glass

10-2

4

4

Western Albemarle

9-1

5

5

Park View-Sterling

9-0

6

6

Tuscarora

9-2

7

7

King George

8-2

8

8

GW-Danville

6-3

9

9

Loudoun County

8-4

10

NR

Broad Run

9-2
Dropped Out: #10 Loudoun Valley (5-5)

Honorable Mention:
Smithfield (10-3)
Hampton (6-4)
Churchland (7-5; 7-4*)



Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/10)

1

1

Northside

11-0

2

3

Cave Spring

10-2

3

2

Spotswood

10-2

4

4

Hopewell

8-2

5

5

Lake Taylor

7-2; 7-1*

6

8

Skyline

10-0

7

6

Tunstall

12-1

8

7

Rustburg

7-2

9

9

Abingdon

8-4

10

10

Phoebus

4-4

Honorable Mention:
Lord Botetourt (8-3)
Wilson Memorial (7-3)
Liberty Christian (8-4)
Staunton (7-3)
Lakeland (5-3)


Charreko Walker's Brunswick Bulldogs have been one of the more consistent teams at the Class 2 level, posting a 9-3 record that includes splitting a couple of meetings so far with Tri-Rivers District rival Franklin (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Charreko Walker's Brunswick Bulldogs have been one of the more consistent teams at the Class 2 level, posting a 9-3 record that includes splitting a couple of meetings so far with Tri-Rivers District rival Franklin (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/10)

1

1

John Marshall

11-0

2

2

Radford

7-1

3

4

Brunswick

9-3

4

5

Ridgeview

9-2

5

3

Floyd County

8-3

6

6

James River-Buchanan

9-4

7

8

East Rockingham

7-4

8

9

Virginia High

7-4

9

10

Madison County

8-4

10

NR

Buckingham

7-3
Dropped Out: #7 Alleghany (6-5)

Honorable Mention:
Strasburg (6-3)
Martinsville (6-5)
Glenvar (7-5)


Chaevon Torrance has been putting up double-doubles all season long for Franklin, including in their recent win over Class 5 Nansemond River in the Bruin Classic at Western Branch High in Chesapeake to halt a seven-game winning streak for the Warriors (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Chaevon Torrance has been putting up double-doubles all season long for Franklin, including in their recent win over Class 5 Nansemond River in the Bruin Classic at Western Branch High in Chesapeake to halt a seven-game winning streak for the Warriors (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/10)

1

1

Lancaster

8-0

2

2

George Wythe

9-1

3

7

Franklin

11-1

4

4

Altavista

8-2

5

5

Auburn

11-3

6

6

Twin Springs

7-4

7

3

Lebanon

10-1

8

8

Northampton

6-3

9

9

Narrows

9-3

10

10

Chilhowie

7-2

Honorable Mention:
Carver Academy (9-1)
Middlesex (9-2)
Buffalo Gap (7-5)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald and The Farmville Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.

