VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-10-23 Games
Check out more in the latest rankings below...
* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 1/10)
|
1
|
1
|
Hayfield
|
8-1
|
2
|
2
|
Battlefield
|
14-0
|
3
|
3
|
Oscar Smith
|
10-0
|
4
|
4
|
Patriot
|
10-2
|
5
|
5
|
Manchester
|
11-0
|
6
|
6
|
South County
|
9-2
|
7
|
8
|
Potomac
|
11-2
|
8
|
9
|
Landstown
|
8-4
|
9
|
NR
|
South Lakes
|
9-3
|
10
|
HM
|
George Marshall
|
11-2
Honorable Mention:
Yorktown (10-2)
Edison (9-1)
Fairfax (9-3)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 1/10)
|
1
|
1
|
Menchville
|
9-0
|
2
|
2
|
Maury
|
10-2; 8-1*
|
3
|
3
|
Patrick Henry-Roanoke
|
10-1
|
4
|
4
|
Woodside
|
8-3
|
5
|
5
|
Albemarle
|
10-1
|
6
|
9
|
Kecoughtan
|
8-2
|
7
|
6
|
Stone Bridge
|
7-3
|
8
|
NR
|
Glen Allen
|
8-3
|
9
|
NR
|
Massaponax
|
10-2
|
10
|
7
|
William Fleming
|
8-3
Honorable Mention:
Mills Godwin (10-2)
Norview (9-4; 6-4*)
Princess Anne (8-4)
Potomac Falls (7-4)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 1/10)
|
1
|
1
|
Varina
|
8-1
|
2
|
2
|
King's Fork
|
6-3
|
3
|
3
|
E.C. Glass
|
10-2
|
4
|
4
|
Western Albemarle
|
9-1
|
5
|
5
|
Park View-Sterling
|
9-0
|
6
|
6
|
Tuscarora
|
9-2
|
7
|
7
|
King George
|
8-2
|
8
|
8
|
GW-Danville
|
6-3
|
9
|
9
|
Loudoun County
|
8-4
|
10
|
NR
|
Broad Run
|
9-2
Honorable Mention:
Smithfield (10-3)
Hampton (6-4)
Churchland (7-5; 7-4*)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 1/10)
|
1
|
1
|
Northside
|
11-0
|
2
|
3
|
Cave Spring
|
10-2
|
3
|
2
|
Spotswood
|
10-2
|
4
|
4
|
Hopewell
|
8-2
|
5
|
5
|
Lake Taylor
|
7-2; 7-1*
|
6
|
8
|
Skyline
|
10-0
|
7
|
6
|
Tunstall
|
12-1
|
8
|
7
|
Rustburg
|
7-2
|
9
|
9
|
Abingdon
|
8-4
|
10
|
10
|
Phoebus
|
4-4
Honorable Mention:
Lord Botetourt (8-3)
Wilson Memorial (7-3)
Liberty Christian (8-4)
Staunton (7-3)
Lakeland (5-3)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 1/10)
|
1
|
1
|
John Marshall
|
11-0
|
2
|
2
|
Radford
|
7-1
|
3
|
4
|
Brunswick
|
9-3
|
4
|
5
|
Ridgeview
|
9-2
|
5
|
3
|
Floyd County
|
8-3
|
6
|
6
|
James River-Buchanan
|
9-4
|
7
|
8
|
East Rockingham
|
7-4
|
8
|
9
|
Virginia High
|
7-4
|
9
|
10
|
Madison County
|
8-4
|
10
|
NR
|
Buckingham
|
7-3
Honorable Mention:
Strasburg (6-3)
Martinsville (6-5)
Glenvar (7-5)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 1/10)
|
1
|
1
|
Lancaster
|
8-0
|
2
|
2
|
George Wythe
|
9-1
|
3
|
7
|
Franklin
|
11-1
|
4
|
4
|
Altavista
|
8-2
|
5
|
5
|
Auburn
|
11-3
|
6
|
6
|
Twin Springs
|
7-4
|
7
|
3
|
Lebanon
|
10-1
|
8
|
8
|
Northampton
|
6-3
|
9
|
9
|
Narrows
|
9-3
|
10
|
10
|
Chilhowie
|
7-2
Honorable Mention:
Carver Academy (9-1)
Middlesex (9-2)
Buffalo Gap (7-5)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald and The Farmville Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.