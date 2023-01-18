CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 5 All-State Football Team.

In addition, Highland Springs junior quarterback Khristian Martin is the Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year, and Highland Springs sophomore linebacker Brennan Johnson is the Class 5 Defensive Player of the Year. Completing the Springers sweep, Highland Springs Head Coach Loren Johnson is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.

The 6’4”, 190-pound Martin completed 60.5 percent of his throws (129-213) for 2,388 yards (18.5 yards per completion) and 32 touchdowns with only one interception.

Additionally, Martin had 98 carries for 706 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. The Region 5B Offensive Player of the Year holds multiple offers, including Old Dominion, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Indiana, and Maryland.

Brennan Johnson led a defensive unit that produced six shutouts, allowed 47 points in the regular season, and a total of 90 points in 15 games. The 5’11”, 175-pound Region C defensive player of the year finished his sophomore year with 72 solo tackles, 30 assists, 22 tackles for loss, and four sacks. He added one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, six pass blocks, and two interceptions on defense.

On special teams, Johnson had a blocked punt, blocked field goal, and a blocked extra point. Johnson holds offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State, Ole Miss, Old Dominion, and Miami (OH).

A former standout on defense for the Virginia Tech Hokies, Loren Johnson led Highland Springs to its fifth state title under his guidance with a 15-0 campaign ending with a 33-19 win over Maury in the Class 5 Finals. The Springers won four straight State Championships from 2015 through 2018.

In 13 seasons leading the Springers, Johnson has a 142-20 career record

Thirty-two (32) players make up the First Team and Second Team All-State (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player. On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight football coaches (2 from each Region).



