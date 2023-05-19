CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 6 All-State Girls Basketball Team. Osbourn Park 5’7” senior guard Alana Powell is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Gainesville Head Coach Daniel Nemerow is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

Powell averaged 12.8 points, 2.9 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game this season for the Yellow Jackets. The Region 6B POY and Cedar Run District POY, she led Osbourn Park to a 23-5 record and a third consecutive Region B Championship. Powell earned Second Team All-State honors in 2021-22.

Head Coach Daniel Nemerow guided Gainesville to a 23-4 record and a State Quarterfinal appearance in only the school’s second year of existence, opening for the 2021-22 academic year. Year one produced a 12-10 record. A program builder, Nemerow was Patriot High School’s first boys basketball coach when the school opened in 2011 before stepping down in 2016.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



