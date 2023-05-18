CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 3 All-State Boys basketball Team. Hopewell 5’11” junior guard Cameron Mise is the Class 3 Player of the Year, and Northside head coach Bill Pope is the Class 3 Coach of the Year.

Mise averaged 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.5 steals per game this season, leading the Blue Devils to the State Championship game. In the State Finals against Northside, Mise scored a game-high 24 points, including a perfect 4-of-4 on 3-pointers and five rebounds in the 58-52 loss.

Veteran Northside Head Coach Bill Pope completed his 37th season leading the Vikings to a 29-1 record and a second state title (2019) with a 58-52 win over Hopewell. The only defeat on the schedule came against Cave Spring (65-60) in the Region D finals.

However, Pope’s Vikings made it to the State Finals with a 58-52 win over Cave Spring in the State Semifinals. Pope picked up his 600th career win on January 4, 2023, with a 75-44 win over Salem (Salem).

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



*** See VHSL Class 3 All-State Hoops Teams for 2022-23 Here ***



