Tough-minded and certain of purpose: That was Northside basketball this season.

Shared leadership, stamina, and resolve were some of the stories in the Vikings’ recent 58-52 Class 3 State Championship win over Hopewell at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

Toughness of body and mind was at the heart of it. That’s what it took for a quick forgetting of the loss of a rare as unicorns undefeated season at home against archrival Cave Spring in the Region 3C title contest.

Then came time to muster road wins with rugged Spotswood and the third re-match of the season with the defending State Champion Knights this time at neutral Hidden Valley.