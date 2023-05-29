CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 2 All-State Boys Basketball Team. John Marshall’s 6’7” senior swingman Dennis Parker is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and John Marshall’s Head Coach Tytrail (Ty) White is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

A two-time All-State First Teamer, Parker averaged 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.4 steals per game this season, leading the Justices to a second straight state title. In the State Finals against Radford, Parker scored a team-high 17 points, going 7-12 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from the 3-point line, four assists, and three steals.

John Marshall Head Coach Ty White led the Justices to a 28-0 record and a second straight State Championship with a 91-34 win over Radford. It’s his fourth VHSL Coach of the Year award and his team’s fourth state title since 2018.

John Marshall won the Class 3 state title in 2018 and did not play in 2019 due to COVID forcing Richmond Public Schools to cancel all sports for the 2018-19 academic year. It’s the Justices 11th state title overall.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



*** See VHSL Class 2 All-State Hoops Teams for 2022-23 Here ***



