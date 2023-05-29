VHSL 2022-23 Class 2 All-State Basketball Teams
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 2 All-State Boys Basketball Team. John Marshall’s 6’7” senior swingman Dennis Parker is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and John Marshall’s Head Coach Tytrail (Ty) White is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.
A two-time All-State First Teamer, Parker averaged 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.4 steals per game this season, leading the Justices to a second straight state title. In the State Finals against Radford, Parker scored a team-high 17 points, going 7-12 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from the 3-point line, four assists, and three steals.
John Marshall Head Coach Ty White led the Justices to a 28-0 record and a second straight State Championship with a 91-34 win over Radford. It’s his fourth VHSL Coach of the Year award and his team’s fourth state title since 2018.
John Marshall won the Class 3 state title in 2018 and did not play in 2019 due to COVID forcing Richmond Public Schools to cancel all sports for the 2018-19 academic year. It’s the Justices 11th state title overall.
Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.
Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).
*** See VHSL Class 2 All-State Hoops Teams for 2022-23 Here ***
Postgame Press Conference with John Marshall after Class 2 State Finals:
Press Conference with the VHSL Class 2 State Champion John Marshall Justices, chatting with the assembled media after their 91-34 victory over Radford in the title game at VCU on Saturday, March 11, 2023 to cap a perfect 28-0 season.
Speaking from left to right - freshman Latrell Allmond, senior and NC State signee Dennis Parker Jr., Coach Ty White and senior Jason Rivera.
The Justices - who have been ranked as high as No. 1 in the nation - won their playoff games by an average of 65.5 points per contest, capturing their third state title since 2020.
One-on-One with John Marshall Head Coach Ty White:
John Marshall Head Basketball Coach Ty White chats after his team's 91-34 win over Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 to complete a perfect 28-0 season as VHSL Class 2 State Champions.
For Coach White, his Justices have now won five state titles over the past ten seasons.
White was recently named the Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
In 13 years and 12 seasons at John Marshall, White has compiled an overall record of 271-56 with eight trips to the Final Four round of the VHSL State Tournament.