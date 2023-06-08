CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 1 All-State Boys Basketball Team. Lancaster’s 5’8” sophomore guard Troy Henderson is the Class 1 Player of the Year, and Lancaster’s Head Coach Dwayne Pinn is the Class 1 Coach of the Year.

Henderson averaged 23.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game this season, including 71 3-pointers. In the State Championship game against George Wythe (Wytheville), Henderson led all scorers with 30 points going 11-of-16 from the floor, scoring 25 of the Red Devils’ first 47 points. He also added a game-best six rebounds.

Lancaster's Dwayne Pinn led the Red Devils to a 29-0 record with a 62-40 win over George Wythe in the Finals. The Red Devils completed the perfect season, winning every game by double digits. It was Lancaster’s third time reaching the Championship game since 2016 and the school’s third state title, winning in 2012, 2018, and 2023.

The Red Devils finished runner-up in 2016. Lancaster has compiled a 53-2 record over the past two seasons, with its last loss coming in last year’s State Semifinals.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



