VHSL 2021-22 Class 6 All-State Baseball Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 6 All-State Baseball Team. In addition, Colgan senior pitcher Brandon Cassedy is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Colgan Head Coach Mike Colangelo is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

Cassedy, the Cardinal District and Region B Player of the Year, compiled a 9-1 pitching record, a 0.70 ERA, and 94 strikeouts in 58.1 innings. The Christopher Newport commitment limited opponents to 22 hits, six earned runs, and a .116 batting average this season. In addition, he batted .330 to go along with 27 RBI, 32 runs scored, two home runs, nine doubles, and two triples.

Colangelo guided Colgan to a 25-2 record before a season-ending loss to Herndon 2-1 in 10 innings in the State Semifinals and ranked #30 in the nation by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association in 2022. Over the past two seasons, the Colangelo-led Sharks compiled a 40-3 record reaching the state finals in 2021.

Fourteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second Team All-State (three pitchers, one catcher, one 1st baseman, one 2nd baseman, one 3rd baseman, one shortstop, three outfielders, one DH, and two at-large players). Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (2 from each region).



*** See the VHSL Class 6 All-State Baseball Teams for 2021-22 Here ***



